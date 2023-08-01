National Night Out events across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Midlands communities are taking part in National Night Out.

Lower Richland kicks off its event at 5pm at 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard in Hopkins.

There will be free food, giveaways and games.

You can also catch our very own Curtis Wilson at the party with Richland County Deputies and Columbia Firefighters.

Over in Lexington, the Lexington Police Department will be hosting an event at the Icehouse Amphitheater. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until 8:30 p.m. Click here for information https://www.lexsc.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=246

You can also head over to the Meeting Place Church for their National Night Out party.

It takes place at the church parking lot on Columbia Mall Boulevard from 5pm t0 7pm.