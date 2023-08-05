Former President Donald Trump guest speaker at SC Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former President Donald Trump is the guest speaker at the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant Dinner.

Last month, the South Carolina Republican Party announced the former president would be the keynote speaker for its annual Silver Elephant Dinner on August 5 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The former President is currently leading by a wide margin according to most polls. Saturday’s appearance comes off a scheduled arraignment Thursday where Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges. He is accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

This is the 56th year for the event which began in 1967.

That year’s keynote speaker was Ronald Reagan.