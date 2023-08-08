COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A traffic alert is still in place for drivers in Irmo. The City of Columbia says the Lake Murray Blvd. and St. Andrews road intersection remains closed for repairs.

Work is set to be completed by Friday, Aug. 11.

According to the City, the red lines on the map indicate closed road areas while the blue lines are the suggested detour routes.

The City is urging drivers to reroute accordingly, if possible.

