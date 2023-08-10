Governor McMaster to hold ceremonial bill signing of First Steps Bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Out of the State House, Governor Henry McMaster is to hold ceremonial bill signing of First Steps Bill.

The Governor will be joined by the S.C. First Steps Executive Director and lawmakers for the ceremonial bill signing of the First Steps Bill.

The signing will take place today at 2:00 pm at the State House.

