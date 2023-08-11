American Dream: Inventory shortages doesn’t mean there is no dream

Tyler Ryan learns about alternatives to buying a pre-existing home from Jacob Crowder

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you have been trying to find your dream home, you may already know there are very few choices in available inventory. Jacob Crowder from First Palmetto Bank says that there are a couple great options.

First, he says is a new construction loan, where you build your dream home on property you own, or you purchase. The loan works the same as a regular mortgage, and can often offer a lot for options. The other way to create find yourself in your dream home is to turn your current home into something better, with an addition. This option is great because you can actually increase the value of your current house, and at the same time, making it more your own.

You can reach out to Jacob with any questions: jcrowder@firstpalmetto.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook