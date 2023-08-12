Two witnesses to testify before grand jury on Tuesday, possible 4th indictment of former President Trump on the way

FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA — Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan told CNN earlier today that he has been ordered to appear before a Fulton County Grand Jury on Tuesday. He will be testifying on how former President Donald Trump and others allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also notified independent journalist George Chidi, who posted on social media later Saturday that he’d been told to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday, as well.

Willis is expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people stemming from her investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Fulton County probe could bring about a fourth indictment against Trump, taking the 2024 GOP frontrunner into further legal trouble.