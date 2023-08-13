State leaders pay tribute following the death of S.C. Senator John Scott
Governor Henry McMaster and Florence County Democratic Party Chair Isaac Wilson issued statements on the passing of South Carolina Senator John Scott.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster today issued the following statement on the passing of South Carolina Senator John Scott:
“Peggy and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Senator John Scott. With over 30 years of service in the General Assembly, he has had a profound impact on Richland County and all of South Carolina. He will be deeply missed. May God bless him and his family.”
The governor will soon order that flags be lowered in honor of Senator Scott’s service to the state of South Carolina once funeral arrangements are made and announced.
Florence County Democratic Party Chair Isaac Wilson also release an official statement on passing of State Senator John Scott:
“Senator John Scott was a giant of South Carolina, a real champion for the people of this great state. For more than three decades, John Scott fought for our neighborhoods, built up our communities, and defended the people of South Carolina on every front. We have lost a man who firmly represented the best ideals of South Carolina. Truly, there are no words to honor the life and legacy of John Scott. I have had the honor and privilege of knowing Senator Scott for many years, as a community and political activist, Democratic Party official, and a friend. I can only hope that I can carry on his mighty legacy of good work for our citizens in South Carolina. I pray for peace for his family and loved ones and upon the whole South Carolina community that owes so much to him.”