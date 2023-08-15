City of Columbia set to announce meal sharing plan for feeding the homeless

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Feeding the Homeless- City of Columbia officials say they have been working to develop a meal sharing plan for feeding the homeless.

According to city officials, a discussion over location and arrangements, to ensure health and safety, have been underway since November 2022.

City Officials say they will announce the plan for a new feeding initiative Tuesday during City Council’s regular meeting.

According to the city, the meals to the homeless will be served in an air-conditioned facility with restrooms.

The plan is community driven and in response to recommendations from the Homelessness Task Force. Details regarding the partner and plan will be announced by Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, during the City Council meeting Tuesday.

