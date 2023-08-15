Feeding the Homeless: City of Columbia announces meal sharing plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Feeding the Homeless- City of Columbia officials say they have been working to develop a meal sharing plan for feeding the homeless.

According to city officials, a discussion over location and arrangements, to ensure health and safety, have been underway since November 2022.

City Officials announced the plan for a new feeding initiative Tuesday during City Council’s regular meeting. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada was at the council meeting and has this update.

According to the city, the meals to the homeless will be served in an air-conditioned facility with restrooms.

The plan is community driven and in response to recommendations from the Homelessness Task Force.