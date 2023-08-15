Tasty Tuesday: Chicken and Waffle sliders

Tyler Ryan learns about the best chicken and waffles sliders from The Columbia Foodie

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – We love our food here in the South, and one favorite staple is chicken and waffles. Anna Sturup, aka The Columbia Foodie, joined Tyler Ryan for a simple, but great tasting way to make the most of this classic…on Waffle Day, or any day, really.

Here is what you need:

Hot Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Southern Recipe Small Batch Pineapple & Ancho Pork Rinds, crushed

2 skinless chicken breasts

6 Julian’s Recipe Belgian Waffles, cut into quarters

2 eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup almond flour

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

2 Tbsp. cayenne

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 cup of avocado oil

Pickles for garnish

Directions

Prepare two bowls to coat chicken. In the first bowl, place egg, heavy cream and hot sauce and mix well. In the second bowl, combine Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds, and almond flour. Cut each chicken breast into 4-inch pieces (the same size as the cut waffles) and pat them dry with a paper towel. Pre heat the air fryer to 325 °F. Coat the chicken in the pork rind mixture, then egg mix, then back into the pork rind mixture and place in the air fryer. Repeat until all pieces are coated. Air fry until golden brown. In another bowl, combine cayenne, chili powder, garlic, and keto brown sugar along with 1/2 cup of warm avocado oil. Stir well, then brush the mixture over the air fried chicken pieces. Warm waffles, then top each one with a piece of chicken. Garnish with pickles.