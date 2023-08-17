Red Cross SC accepting donations to help Hawaii Wildfire victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Red Cross South Carolina says there are ways you can help the Hawaii wildfire victims.

Last week, Red Cross SC says six disaster trained volunteers deployed to Hawaii to support wildfire disaster relief.

You can help the people of Hawaii. The Red Cross of South Carolina is accepting donations.

The Red Cross says, for more information on how to help, or volunteer click these links:

Sign up to volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday

Donate to our Disaster Relief Fund by visiting redcross.org or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your donation enables us to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.