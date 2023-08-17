Sumter police search for suspects accused of stealing 20 guns from area store

Rochelle Dean,

Sumter, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police need your help finding the suspects who they say broke into a hardware store and stole at least 20 guns. Authorities say the five suspects were captured on surveillance images from inside the Simpson’s Hardware Wednesday where the firearms were taken.

Take a good look. Authorities are urging anyone who may know anything about this incident or recognizes the individuals in the to contact Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.

