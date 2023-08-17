Sumter police search for suspects accused of stealing 20 guns from area store

Sumter, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police need your help finding the suspects who they say broke into a hardware store and stole at least 20 guns. Authorities say the five suspects were captured on surveillance images from inside the Simpson’s Hardware Wednesday where the firearms were taken.

Take a good look. Authorities are urging anyone who may know anything about this incident or recognizes the individuals in the to contact Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.