American Idol is on ABC, and an American Idol stopped by, too

American Idol Top 8 finalist Warren Peay stopped by to chat music with Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – September 26 is going to be a big day in Ehrhardt, as over ten talented country music singers descend on Main Street for the All Star Country Music Festival, honoring Bamberg’s own American Idol Top 8 finalist Warren Peay.

Peay stopped by to talk with Tyler Ryan about the day-long event on Good Morning Columbia. Some of the other artists include David Cooler, Cody Webb, Brandon Elder, lenny Cooper, Britan Cox, and more.

You can learn more about the event HERE.

