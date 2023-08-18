Governor orders flags to fly at half staff in memory of Senator John Scott Jr.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags atop the State House be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in honor of Senator John L. Scott, Jr.

Scott passed away last Sunday after a stint in the hospital. He was 69 years old.

The Governor says the flags will be flown at half staff in recognition of Scott’s extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South

Carolina, including as a member of the South Carolina Senate and the South Carolina House of Representatives.

The Governor also requested flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.