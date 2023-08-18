Walking a million miles with you on your recovery journey

Tyler Ryan speaks with Million Mile Project Founder Lauren Cashatt about the organization

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Recovery from addiction is not an easy road, doesn’t happen overnight, and is much harder alone. The Million Mile Project Founder Lauren Cashatt says that she started the organization works with people addicted to drugs or alcohol to get them into a treatment program, then mentors them on the other side to act as support, or a resource while recovering.

The Columbia native points out that not every program is the same, nor is any one person. MMP fills in the gaps between post recovery programs and agencies, coming along side with information and education.

The Million Mile Project is hosting a fundraising dinner, titled Harvest for Hope on October 19 at Stone River in West Columbia.

The event will be catered by The Bistro, and promises an evening filled with hope, support, and of course, serve as a fundraiser for the organization. ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will be serving as Emcee.

You an learn more about The MMP and the event HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook