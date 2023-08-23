City officials to hold ribbon cutting for new Community Resource Center in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, along with City Council members, will attend a ribbon cutting for a community resource center.

City officials will hold a ribbon cutting for a new community resource center next to the Kathryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center.

Officials say the new community resource center will offer free space for local small businesses and non-profits to conduct and grow their organizations, and is located in the now transformed former library housed at the Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center. The space is equipped with printers, conference rooms and office cubicle space to support a rotation of about 10 local professionals over a one-year span. The resource center operational hours will be Monday-Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and closed on Saturday and Sunday.