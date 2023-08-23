New community resource center is now open in city of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A new community resource center is now open in Columbia.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, along with City Council members, attended a ribbon cutting for a community resource center Wednesday.

City officials held the ribbon cutting Wednesday for the new community resource center which is next to the Kathryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center.

Officials say the new community resource center will offer free space for local small businesses and non-profits to conduct and grow their organizations, and is located in the now transformed former library housed at the Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center. The space is equipped with printers, conference rooms and office cubicle space to support a rotation of about 10 local professionals over a one-year span. The resource center operational hours will be Monday-Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and closed on Saturday and Sunday.