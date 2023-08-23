Reaction to SC Supreme Court ruling on fetal heartbeat bill, 6 week abortion ban constitutional

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, the South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a previous ruling and determined the state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat bill’, six week abortion ban, is Constitutional.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood immediately following the SC legislature’s passing of a revised version of the 2022 Heartbeat bill, which the court had ruled unconstitutional.

The Heartbeat law prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, medical emergencies, or fatal fetal anomalies.

Four justices concurred with the ruling while Chief Justice was the lone dissenting opinion.

In a statement South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said, “The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”

Planned Parenthood released a statement from Jenny Black, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Atlantic :

“Today’s decision puts the dangerous politicization of South Carolina’s highest court on full display and will cause irreparable harm to the people of South Carolina. This abortion ban is nearly identical to the ban struck down by this court just months ago — the only thing that has changed is the makeup of the court. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s doors remain open, and we will continue to provide abortion care in South Carolina under the severe restrictions of this law, but we know that’s not enough. This abortion ban takes away people’s ability to control what happens to their bodies, forcing many South Carolinians to remain pregnant against their will. Planned Parenthood and our partners will keep fighting for our patients’ ability to control their own bodies, lives, and futures — no matter what.”