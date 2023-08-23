Special Election date set to fill seat for the late Senator John Scott

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It has been announced that a date has been set to fill the vacant seat of the late South Carolina Senator John Scott junior.

Senate President Thomas Alexander says the special election will take place January 2, 2024.

Candidates have eight days to file to run for the seat, starting at noon on September 1.

The primary will be on October 24, 2023.

Senator Scott, who represented parts of Richland County, died August 13, 2023 at MUSC.

He was 69 years old.