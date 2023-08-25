Gas Prices in SC averaging $3.41 per gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are filling up, prices at the pump may be a little higher this weekend in South Carolina.

Drivers in South Carolina are paying an average of $3.41 per gallon, according to AAA. One month ago drivers were paying around $3.32 a gallon, according to a AAA report.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas fell four cents last week to $3.82 nationwide.

The overall price of oil has also fallen, which influences prices at the pump say travel experts.

Experts say these prices could be short lived though, demand generally spikes on Labor Day weekend, and Hurricane season is getting into full gear which also effects prices at the pump.