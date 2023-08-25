Local Living: A look at some events in the Midlands this weekend

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are talking about some events this weekend in the City of Columbia.

The annual Main Street Latin Festival is Saturday.

Organizers say there will be food, drinks and merchandise, music and more at the festival, all to celebrate Latin culture.

This years Main Street Latin Festival takes place August 26, 2023 from 11am until 10pm on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Admission is free.

For more information on the festival, click here http://www.mainstreetlatinfestivalsc.com/about/

And Repticon is in town this weekend. It takes place at the Jamil Temple August 26, 27, 2023.

Times are Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

For ticket information and more click here https://repticon.com/south-carolina/columbia/