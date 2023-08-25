Trader Joe’s issues multigrain cracker recall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) (CNN)–A consumer alert for you if you shop at Trader Joe’s. The company has issued a new recall.

Trader Joe’s says its multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds might contain metal.

The recalled boxes have “best if used by” dates from March 1, 2024 to March 5, 2024. The affected 10-ounce packages of vegan crackers have the SKU# 76156.

Customers who have the product should throw it out or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund. No injuries have been reported.

Last month, Trader Joe’s recalled two types of cookies because they might contain rocks. According to ABC News, the cookies are Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.