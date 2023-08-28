Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center announces partnership with SC Hispanic Outreach

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two local non-profits are teaming up to improve the quality of life here in the Midlands.

The Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center held a signing ceremony Monday for its partnership with South Carolina Hispanic Outreach.

Both organizations say they share a mutual goal to provide health education, workforce development, housing, mental health and more to underserved individuals in the community.

The Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center serves over 22,000 people a year.

According to organizers, Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur is the oldest Hispanic outreach organization in South Carolina.