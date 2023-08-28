Idalia’s latest track and how officials are preparing across the Southeast

ABC NEWS- On Florida’s Gulf coast residents and emergency officials are preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia. The system is now forecast to strengthen to a category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall this week.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest track of the storm.

And of course count on ABC Columbia Weather to track the system and the potential impacts for the Midlands.

