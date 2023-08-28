SC Emergency officials preparing for Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–State emergency officials are closely watching the track of Idalia. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, residents should prepare for the system, which could affect many parts of the state.

According to SC EMD, forecasters with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center believe Idalia will weaken to a tropical storm after landfall, but South Carolina could be impacted. According to officials, the state could experience four to eight inches of rain, with heavier rainfall amounts possible locally, isolated tornadoes, storm surge flooding and flash flooding beginning Wednesday.

You are encouraged to check emergency plans, including:

Double Check Your Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and important documents. Make sure your kit can sustain your household for at least three days, but preferably with enough supplies to last a week or more.

Clear Gutters and Drains: Make sure to clear your gutters and storm drains of debris to prevent water accumulation and reduce the risk of flooding around your home.

Secure Outdoor Items: Store or secure outdoor furniture, garden tools, and toys. High winds can turn these objects into dangerous projectiles.

Stay Informed: Monitor local weather forecasts and stay informed about the developments of the storm. Have several ways to get emergency information.

