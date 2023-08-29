Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracking Idalia’s impact on SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We are tracking the path of Idalia, as the system moves up the Southeastern Coast from Florida into parts of South Carolina.

Chief Meteorologist John Farley says we will mostly be dealing with rain, heavy at times, and especially closer to the coast.

According to the forecast, you can expect rain up to 6 inches in parts of the Midlands Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

We could see wind gusts up to 50 mph in some areas, especially areas close to I-95 and the east, says John.

Stay with ABC Columbia News and ABC Columbia Weather for updates.

Our Tyler Ryan, Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Meteorologist James Scott will track the storm all week.

For the ABC Columbia weather page, click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/weather/