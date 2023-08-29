Hurricane Idalia update

ABC NEWS–(WOLO)–Hurricane warnings are issued for parts of Florida’s west coast, bracing for Idalia.

The storm is expected to grow into a Category 3 Hurricane when it makes landfall.

Winds could top 115 miles per hour with life-threatening “storm surge” and possible tornadoes.

Up to a foot of rain could fall in isolated areas in Florida. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of South Carolina.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the details.

Of course, count on ABC Columbia Weather for the latest track into South Carolina. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are updating forecasts.

