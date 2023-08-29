Some Midlands schools announce early dismissals Wednesday due to Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some school districts across the state say they plan to make dismissal changes due to the possible impact of Idalia.

Orangeburg County School District officials announced they will have early dismissal on Wednesday, August 30.

OCSD’s early dismissal times are:

Kindergarten through 5th grade Elementary Schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m. with the exception of Dover Elementary school that will dismiss at 12:30p.m.

Middle Schools, K-12 Schools, and Middle High Schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

High Schools dismiss at 1:00, with the exception of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School that will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. On Thursday, OCSD will have a two-hour delayed start, say officials.

Fairfield County School District announced it will operate on a half-day schedule Wednesday.

Sumter School District also announced early dismissals and Closings. According to officials, Wednesday will be a half day for students and staff. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afternoon activities are canceled. Thursday, August 31 will be an eLearning day for all students in Sumter School District.

Calhoun County Schools announced that students will dismiss early on Wednesday. The K8 schools will dismiss at 11:30 and the high school at 11:45. Breakfast and lunch will be served. There will be no after-school activities. On Thursday, August 31, 2023, Calhoun County schools will operate on a three-hour delay. Schools will begin at 11:00 a.m. Staff should report at 10:00 a.m. Only lunch will be served on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Lexington County School District Four announced dismissal and start time changes. All Lexington Four schools will dismiss early Wednesday, August 30, 2023 and operate on a 2-hour delay Thursday, August 31, 2023. Lexington-Richland School District 5 will dismiss early Wednesday and students will operate on a two hour delay Thursday. All faculty and staff will report at the normal time Thursday. All high school students will report to school at normal time Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and will not have a late start. All Intermediate Schools release @ 11:40 am

All Elementary Schools release @ 11:50 am

Academy for Success releases @ 12:30 pm

All Middle Schools release @ 12:45 pm

Spring Hill High School releases @ 12:50 pm

All Other High Schools release @ 1:05 pm Richland Two schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. Middle schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. High schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Meals will be provided. On Wednesday, please note high school will begin at 8:50 a.m. There will NOT be late start for high school. All after school activities, events and programs are also canceled. On Thursday, August 31, all schools in Richland Two will start on a two-hour delay.

Richland One schools will dismiss students early Wednesday, August 30.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.; high schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.; and middle schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Students will be served breakfast and lunch before they are dismissed. All afterschool programs and activities scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled. Richland One schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start Thursday, August 31

Lexington One will dismiss early on Wednesday, August 30, and start school on a two-hour delay on Thursday, August 31.

Lexington Two schools and offices will be open a half-day on Wednesday, already a planned early release day, and will have a two-hour delayed start on Thursday, August 31. Wednesday’s early release times for Lexington Two are 11:30am for elementary schools, 12:30pm for middle and high schools. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Wednesday, including athletic events, extracurricular activities, after-school programs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and adult education classes. On Thursday, Lexington Two will operate on a two-hour delayed start.

Lexington District Three early release Day for students and staff across the district on Wednesday.

Schools will dismiss as follows:

Batesburg-Leesville Primary School will dismiss at 11:30 am.

Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School will dismiss at 11:45 am.

Batesburg-Leesville Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 pm.

Batesburg-Leesville High School will dismiss at 12:30 pm.

All scheduled school-related activities for Wednesday, August 30th such as games, practices,

meetings, etc. are also canceled.

On Thursday, August 31st, all facilities and schools within Lexington Three will operate on a two-hour delay.

Lee County School District will have early dismissal on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.; middle and high schools will dismiss at Noon.

All extra-curricular and athletic events scheduled for Wednesday afternoon have been canceled as well.

Lee County School District will also operate on a two-hour delayed schedule on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

South Carolina State University will dismiss classes and non-essential employees at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 30, as a precautionary measure ahead of inclement weather. SC State announced that afternoon and evening classes on Wednesday will be canceled. The university also will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, Aug. 31, with classes resuming at 10 a.m. Offices will open at 10:30 a.m.

School District of Newberry County will operate an early release schedule on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Dismissal times will be:

Reuben, Gallman, Newberry Elementary, and Boundary Street: 12:15

Newberry Middle: 12:45

Newberry High: 1:00

Whitmire Community School: 1:00

Mid-Carolina Middle and High: 1:00

Little Mountain, Prosperity-Rikard, and Pomaria-Garmany: 12:40

Newberry Alternative School: 12:05

Career Center: Mid-Carolina High and Whitmire Community School Students -12:30; Newberry High Students -12:50

All athletic events are canceled on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Boys and Girls Club will operate as scheduled.

Midlands Technical College campuses will close and classes are cancelled beginning at 1pm Wednesday, August 30. The college is expected to reopen and classes resume at 9:30am, Thursday, August 31.