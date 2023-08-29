Tasty Tuesday: Super easy after school snack

Tyler Ryan learns a simple recipe for a tasty after school...or work...snack

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – After school snacks rank right up there with Friday lunch pizza and recess, when it comes to the school day. Creole Gravy Executive Chef ‘s Chef “C” joined The Manmade Gourmet, Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to share a super easy, and rather healthy, option that the whole family can help make, called Mango Salsa.

Fresh Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

3 ripe mangos, diced (see photos)

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup chopped red onion

¼ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

1 large lime, juiced (about ¼ cup lime juice)

⅛ to ¼ teaspoon salt, to taste

Solula Chips

Directions:

In a serving bowl, combine the prepared mango, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. Drizzle with the juice of one lime. Using a large spoon, stir the ingredients together. Season to taste with salt, and stir again. For best flavor, let the salsa rest for 10 minutes or longer.

You can reach out to Chef C HERE and follow him on Facebook HERE.