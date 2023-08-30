Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s Idalia Forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We continue to track the path of Idalia, as the system moves into South Carolina.

Chief Meteorologist John Farley says we will be dealing with a lot of rain, heavy at times, and especially closer to the coast. The time frame is 6pm-9pm for the majority of the rain in the Midlands, but places like Saluda and Newberry will not see a lot of rain.

According to John’s forecast, you can expect up to 5 inches of rain in parts of the Midlands but by early Thursday morning most of the rain is gone.

John says the 7 Day Forecast looks great, with cooler temperatures as the rain clears out. ABC Columbia will have weather updates with Chief Meteorologist John Farley. We could see some wind gusts, especially areas close to I-95 and the east, says John.

