Dominion Energy sharing tips for customers during Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dominion Energy is sharing tips for customers as Idalia reaches South Carolina.

Dominions has five tips for customers to prepare and stay safe:

Download the Dominion Energy app. The fastest and most secure way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app, which is free in the Apple and Google Play stores. Customers may also report outages by going to DominionEnergy.comor calling 800-251-7234.

Follow Dominion Energy on social media. The company will provide regular updates and additional tips to help keep customers informed and safe.

Create an emergency kit. The National Weather Service recommends creating a basic disaster kit before a storm hits. Store your items in airtight plastic bags and put the entire kit in something that’s easy to carry, like a plastic bin or a duffel bag. Learn moreabout what to include in a basic kit and how customers can prepare.

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind the downed lines may not always be visible, and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others avoid the downed line. South Carolina customers should call 888-333-4465 right away to report a downed power line.

Don’t turn off natural gas service. Natural gas lines are typically not impacted during a hurricane or severe winds, so natural gas service is rarely interrupted. It is not necessary to turn off your natural gas service at the meter during a hurricane; this valve should only be turned off by the utility or emergency personnel.

For more info and tips, visit dominionenergy.com/our-stories/hurricane-preparedness.