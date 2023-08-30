Governor McMaster and SC officials update state on Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster updated the state on Idalia in a media briefing Wednesday from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The Governor says that South Carolina residents can expect rain and wind from Idalia as the storm heads through South Carolina into the evening hours. There is the potential for flash flooding, floods, high winds and downed trees and power lines.

The Governor is reminding residents to stay inside and stay safe.

McMaster reminds anyone out in the storm to be aware of flooded roads, ‘turn around don’t drown.’

For updates on the storms track check out the ABC Columbia Weather page https://www.abccolumbia.com/weather/