Hurricane Idalia makes landfall, pushes towards SC

CNN–Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend Gulf coast early Wednesday morning as a Category 3 Hurricane, with winds up to 120 miles per hour.

The storm quickly weakening to a Category 2 as it moved inland, but still bringing with it dangerous storm surge and torrential rains.

Ivan Rodriguez has the latest from crystal river.

