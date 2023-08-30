Some Midlands School Districts operating on a late start/e-learning Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some school districts across the Midlands, and the state, will have a late start on Thursday due to Idalia.

Orangeburg County School District will have eLearning day on Thursday, August 31.

Sumter School District also announced that Thursday, August 31 will be an eLearning day for all students in Sumter School District.

Calhoun County Schools announced that they will operate on a three-hour delay Thursday. Schools will begin at 11:00 a.m. Staff should report at 10:00 a.m. Only lunch will be served on Thursday, August 31, 2023. KCSD announces a 2-hour delay for Thursday-On Thursday, August 31, 2023, KCSD schools and offices will be opening on a two-hour delay. This means school start times are two hours later than normal. School bus riders should report to their bus stops two hours later than their usual times. Lexington One will switch to e-learning for Thursday, August 31, 2023 Lexington Two schools will move to an eLearning day on Thursday, August 31. Lexington District Three will have an eLearning day on Thursday, August 31 Lexington County School District Four will switch to e-learning for Thursday, August 31, 2023, Lexington-Richland School District Five will transition to an eLearning day on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Richland Two schools ,Thursday, August 31, all schools in Richland Two will start on a two-hour delay.

Richland One schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start Thursday, August 31

Lee County School District will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Gray Collegiate Academy will have an eLearning day on Thursday.