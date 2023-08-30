State officials say dam and reservoir owners should take precautions due to Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The potential impact of Hurricane Idalia will be felt across parts of South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is advising dam and reservoir owners to take precautions ahead of the potentially severe weather.

DHEC says dam and reservoir owner-operators should clear debris from spillways and assess their water levels to determine whether lowering the water level is needed ahead of the storm.

In a release, DHEC’s Director of Dam Safety and Stormwater Permitting Division said “Owners of ponds and reservoirs with functional gates or flashboards should consider operating them at lower levels in order to provide additional storage for heavy rainfall and storm flows,” said Jill Stewart, P.E., Director of DHEC’s Dam Safety and Stormwater Permitting Division. “In addition, owners and operators are advised to coordinate any water release with other dam owners or property owners downstream that could be impacted. It’s also important before and after a storm has passed to remove any accumulated trash and debris from spillways.”

According to DHEC, there is a Dam Safety Program that will use an emergency notification system, as needed, to automatically notify dam owners via voice call, text messages and email of the steps to take in preparation for potential impacts from Idalia.

“Dam owners should be aware of the conditions at their dams during severe weather events,” Stewart said. “If problems develop to a point where failure of the dam might be imminent, the owner or operator of the dam should first call 911, then contact downstream property owners and DHEC Dam Safety Program staff at 803-898-1939.”