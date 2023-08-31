RCSD arrests man accused of animal cruelty

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County deputies have arrested a man accused of animal cruelty.

According to deputies, 40-year-old Nicholas Blocker is charged with four counts of Ill Treatment of Animals and four counts of Cruel Work to four different horses.

deputies began an investigation into the Blocker Dude Ranch in Columbia on May 3, 2023 after receiving complaints about the condition of the horses.

Investigators say they gave Blocker the opportunity to prove that he was providing adequate care and informed him that deputies would check-in regularly and attend veterinarian appointments.

Deputies say between May and July, each of the four horses had “significant weight loss” and a decrease in overall health.

The Humane Society of South Carolina is currently providing boarding and vet care for the horses.