SC Gas Prices holding steady headed into Labor Day Weekend

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Gas Buddy, the national average price of gasoline heading into the Labor Day weekend is $3.81 per gallon. Gas Buddy says the average price is the same as Labor Day last year.

Here in the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $3.32 per gallon.

Experts say prices typically rise over a holiday but across the nation, prices are easing at the pump.

For a look at GasBuddy price checker click here https://www.gasbuddy.com/

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts