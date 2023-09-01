SC Gas Prices holding steady headed into Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Gas Buddy, the national average price of gasoline heading into the Labor Day weekend is $3.81 per gallon. Gas Buddy says the average price is the same as Labor Day last year.

Here in the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $3.32 per gallon.

Experts say prices typically rise over a holiday but across the nation, prices are easing at the pump.

For a look at GasBuddy price checker click here https://www.gasbuddy.com/