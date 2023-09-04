City of Columbia and Sistercare partner for Toiletry Drive

Crysty Vaughan,
Toiletry Drive Flyer

Toiletry Drive Flyer-Courtesy City Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help victims of domestic violence by simply donating some toiletries.

The City of Columbia announced it is working with Sistercare for a toiletry drive. Sistercare is a nonprofit organization that helps victims and families of domestic violence.  The toiletry drive will run September 1, 2023 – September 30, 2023.

According to city officials, they are looking for the following items:

  • Facial wipes
  • Deodorant
  • Liquid hand soap
  • Face cloths/towels
  • Masks
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Body wash

WHERE: The public can drop off donations at the following locations:

  • City Hall, 1737 Main Street
  • City of Columbia Payment Center, 3000 Harden Street
  • Columbia Richland Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street
  • Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
  • Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
  • MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street
  • Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
  • Swiff Brand, 736 Harden Street
  • All Good Books, 734 Harden Street
  • A Little Happy, 707 Saluda Ave
  • Mast General Store, 1601 Main Street

Categories: Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts