City of Columbia and Sistercare partner for Toiletry Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help victims of domestic violence by simply donating some toiletries.
The City of Columbia announced it is working with Sistercare for a toiletry drive. Sistercare is a nonprofit organization that helps victims and families of domestic violence. The toiletry drive will run September 1, 2023 – September 30, 2023.
According to city officials, they are looking for the following items:
- Facial wipes
- Deodorant
- Liquid hand soap
- Face cloths/towels
- Masks
- Feminine hygiene products
- Body wash
WHERE: The public can drop off donations at the following locations:
- City Hall, 1737 Main Street
- City of Columbia Payment Center, 3000 Harden Street
- Columbia Richland Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
- MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- Swiff Brand, 736 Harden Street
- All Good Books, 734 Harden Street
- A Little Happy, 707 Saluda Ave
- Mast General Store, 1601 Main Street