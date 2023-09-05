United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issue

ABC NEWS–United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issue, according to the FAA.

All flights have been halted.

In a Tweet from the FAA, officials said that United asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide.

@united asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide. For more information, contact United regarding its request and monitor http:// fly.faa.gov for updates.

