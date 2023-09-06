Lexington County Coroner identifies overnight shooting victims, Deputies say man shot ex-wife

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner released the identity of two people, police say died during a domestic incident before 1:30 A.M.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 39 year old Jamal A. Walker shot and killed his ex-wife, 36 year old Dominique Bolen Walker.

The coroner says Walker was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene.

The Coroner says Jamal Walker fled the scene, was pursued by law enforcement and died at another location due to multiple gunshots to the body.

Autopsies will be performed at the MUSC on Friday at 08:30 A.M., says Fisher.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate this incident, according to Fisher.

In an earlier release, from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon and Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said authorities responded to a home invasion on the 100 block of Prismatic Way before 1:30 a.m., which is near Rocky Creek Elementary School.

According to investigators, when deputies heard shots and went inside, the suspect shot a deputy and fled in the homeowner’s vehicle, who was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the suspect and the homeowner were married at one point and were divorced sometime last year.

Officers say an 8-year-old child in the home was not injured and will be in the custody of their grandfather.

Police say the chase came to an end on Two Notch Road after Highway Patrol used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle.

The suspect was shooting at law enforcement with a patrol vehicle getting hit and jumped out of the car when they returned fire and he was killed.

Authorities say the deputy is in the hospital expected to recover and will undergo surgery.