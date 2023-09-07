Orangeburg School District: Students, staff at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary, Middle/High Schools E-Learning Day Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Orangeburg County School District, due to a break in a sewer line that requires repair, all students and staff at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary school and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High School will take part in a scheduled E-Learning Day on Friday, September 8, 2023.

District officials say the disruption to the water supply has caused the closure of in-person classes to ensure the health and safety of our school community. Virtual classes will proceed according to the regular timetable, and students are expected to log in on time, according to the district.