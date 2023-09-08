Suicide Prevention Month — finding help for yourself or loved ones

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — September is recognized as “Suicide Prevention Month” across the nation, and here in South Carolina the new three digit 988 Lifeline is available to help.

Jessica Barnes is the Program Manager for the Office of Suicide Prevention at South Carolina’s Department of Mental Health.

At the Governor’s Summit for Veterans’ Affairs on Thursday, Barnes reported a 30% increase in calls made to the new 988 Lifeline number available across the state, as well as an 82% increase in chats, and an over 600% increase in texts.

“So people are reaching out more now that there is a 3 digit lifeline number,” says Barnes, who believes the awareness that Suicide Prevention Month brings helps break the stigma, and reminds people that they aren’t alone.

She encourages everyone to not be afraid in asking someone if they’re having suicidal thoughts.

“We care for the people that we’re asking that question to. So it can be a little intimidating or unsure of what to do afterwards, and the biggest thing you can do is listen, give them support, help that person know they’re not alone, and connect that person to care,” Barnes says.

She was asked if there is any correlation between asking someone if they have suicidal thoughts and making their thoughts worse.

“No there is not. So just by asking somebody the question you are not putting that thought inside their head. So you can ask somebody if they’re having thoughts of killing themselves and if they say yes, it is not because you asked the question. If they say no, they’re also being honest,” says Barnes.

And if you feel like you are pouring from an empty cup yourself, Barnes says it’s okay to set boundaries for yourself.

“And that does happen, because we all experience life, we’re all prone to our own stressors in life. And we experience different levels of stress, or we are at the highest levels of stress or we are feeling down ourselves. So it’s okay to set that boundary like ‘I care for you, I want to help you and I’m here for you. Also I’m not the one that can take care of you,’ because then you’re also modeling that you yourself may need some help too, and that’s ok,” says Barnes.

Above all if you are experiencing a mental health crisis — Barnes says to take that first step.

“And I know it can be so hard. Taking the first step in doing something or reaching out for help, sometimes feels like you’re climbing up a mountain. Especially if you’re in a very hard time in your life. So when you take that first step, it is important to know that there are people there that want to help, they want to listen to what you’re going through, what’s happening in your life, and offer support,” Barnes says.

Click here for ways you can help someone else or seek help for yourself.