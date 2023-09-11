Prices at the pump down in the Midlands, Fall could see even lower gas prices, say experts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Prices at the pump are on the way down in the Midlands. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Columbia has dropped 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Drivers are paying an average of $3.31 per gallon.

The national average has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon, says Gas Buddy.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, most of the nation switches back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, and because of that, drivers should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead.

Dehann says Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and he’s hoping this year won’t be any different.