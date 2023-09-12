Tasty Tuesday: The perfect dip for your favorite chip

Tyler Ryan learns about a sweet twist on a classic chip topper

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There are few more classic favorites for the top of a chip…or even toast, for that matter is avocado…or the favorite green fruit base that makes guacamole.

Clarrisa Munford from Clarrisa’s Kitchen and Catering LLC showed The Manmade Gourmet, Tyler Ryan, a fantastic guacamole recipe with a bit of a sweet twist.

Here is the recipe for Mango Pomegranate Guacamole and Toastones.

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

1/2 cup white onion, chopped

1 fresh serrano chiles, chopped

¼ cup lime juice

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup mango, diced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Your favorite flavor of Solula chips

Directions:

Cut and pit the avocados; Place them in a large mixing bowl, and top with salt. Smash them with a large fork until the avocados are a smooth mixture. Combine the onion, chiles, cilantro, mango, pomegranate and cilantro in the bowl. Stir until thoroughly mixed. Top mixture off with lime juice. Enjoy with a crisp plantain chip!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook