TASTY TUESDAY: It turns out that the best pretzels may come from Philly

Tyler Ryan learns about the Philly Pretzel Factories owners and how to tie a pretzel knot

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The fan favorite Philly Pretzel Factory is once again open in Columbia, under new ownership.

David and Tracey Lease, along with Lisa Lowe reopened the Rosewood Drive store, after having been close for nearly a year in early September. The Team saw the perfect opportunity in the pretzel business, which offers a wide range of pretzel related options, including pizza!

They came to the ABC Columbia studios to share some treats and teach The Manmade Gourmet Tyler Ryan the trick of the pretzel knot.

You can stop by for a pretzel, pizza, or other treat, and even order a platter perfect for the next Gamecocks home game.

Learn more HERE, or follow them on FACEBOOK.

