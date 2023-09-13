Local Living: Riverbanks Zoo hosting ‘Zoofari”
Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
COLUMBIA, (WOLO)– Are you ready to go on a wild safari for a good cause? Tickets are on sale now for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Zoofari event.
It will take place September 29, 2023 from 7 to 10:30 pm.
Guests can ‘wine and dine’ while raising funds to make an impact on conservation, according to the zoo.
You can also bid on an array of items and one-of-a-kind zoo and garden experiences. Tickets are $80 for Riverbanks Zoo Members and $100 for the general public.
According to officials, it is the Zoo’s premier fundraiser.
For more information on the event, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/zoofari