Local Living: Riverbanks Zoo hosting ‘Zoofari”

COLUMBIA, (WOLO)– Are you ready to go on a wild safari for a good cause? Tickets are on sale now for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Zoofari event.

It will take place September 29, 2023 from 7 to 10:30 pm.

Guests can ‘wine and dine’ while raising funds to make an impact on conservation, according to the zoo.

You can also bid on an array of items and one-of-a-kind zoo and garden experiences. Tickets are $80 for Riverbanks Zoo Members and $100 for the general public.

According to officials, it is the Zoo’s premier fundraiser.

For more information on the event, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/zoofari