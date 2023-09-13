Orangeburg County Sheriff warning residents of jury duty scam calls

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to beware of jury duty scammers making false calls.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, multiple residents received calls this week from a scammer claiming to be from the Warrants Division of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer, who may go by the name Deputy Smith, says you have to pay money in order to get out of a warrant for skipping jury duty.

The Sheriff says money is never exchanged in regard to a warrant and you can not buy your way out.

If you receive such a call either hang up or tell them you are calling the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.