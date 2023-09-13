Richland County office of Small Business Opportunity holds annual Small Business Conference

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some small businesses in our area are getting some free advice.

Wednesday at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation, the Richland County office of Small Business Opportunity held its 5th annual Small Business Conference.

The theme of the conference was “unveil your potential”.

Officials say the goal was to ensure small business owners are aware of all of the resources available to them in the county.

For more click here https://www.richlandcountysc.gov/Government/Departments/OSBO/Home