Scheduled upgrades set for Summit Parkway and Summit Ridge Drive in Northeast Richland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland County is alerting drivers in Northeast Richland of upcoming road upgrades. According to the county, later this month drivers who use Summit Parkway and Summit Ridge Drive in Northeast Richland are asked to use extra caution because of scheduled upgrades to the two roadways.

County officials say crews are expected to finish the roadwork by the end of November.

The affected areas are:

Summit Parkway, from the intersection of Hardscrabble Road to Summit Ridge Drive

Summit Ridge Drive, from Summit Parkway to the entrance of Lake Carolina

Work is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 27 on Summit Parkway and extend to Summit Ridge Drive. Improvements to both roads will include curb and gutter repair, base repair and asphalt resurfacing and the work will occur during daytime hours, according to the county.

County officials say drivers should expect temporary delays and plan extra time for traveling these roads, using an alternate route if possible.

Lane closures will occur on Summit Parkway, with at least one lane in each direction remaining open for travel. Lane closures for some parts of Summit Ridge Drive will reduce traffic to one lane, say officials.