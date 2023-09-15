Columbia Mayor’s Walk against Domestic Violence

Image: City of Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The 2023 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street, Columbia, SC 29207.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for the 17th year, participants are asked to show their support by joining the city as they fight back against abusive behavior. City officials say the goal of holding the walk each is year is to hopefully bring awareness of the abuse and violence taking place throughout the Midlands. It’s a issue that is more prevalent than some may know.

According to the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault ( SCCADVSA), Domestic Violence is an “epidemic” that leaves 1 in 3 women, and 1 in 4 men enduring some type of physical brutality over the span of their lifetime. In the agency says in recent years South Carolina has seen a multitude of cases. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2018 the Palmetto State ranked number 11 in the country for the number of women killed at the hands of a man, but it unfortunately also the first time in 23 years of the Violence Policy Center study that South Carolina just missed making the top ten list of deadly domestic related incidents.

Just as startling are the numbers the group released for a 24 hour period during the COVID pandemic. NCADV says in one single day in 2020, Domestic Violence Programs serviced 620 Domestic Violence Victims (NCADV) and took 101 calls over their hotline. The Mayor’s annual Walk Against Domestic Violence is just one of the ways people are rallying to stop violence like this one step at a time.

The event will kick off with an opening ceremony, exhibits and a ‘Purple Rally’ beginning at 9 am, while the actual walk gets underway at 10am.This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required, you can sign up by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/670994411347

If you or someone you know is the victim of Domestic Violence looking for assistance they can reach out for help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline

Call 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224.